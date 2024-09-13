Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Experian Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.