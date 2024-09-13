Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

