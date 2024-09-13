Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 2.1%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.96. 1,204,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,636,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

