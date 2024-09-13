Evmos Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $145,726.11 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

