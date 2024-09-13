Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 14.7 %
TSE ET opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.80.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. Company insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
