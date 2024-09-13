Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 14.7 %

TSE ET opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.80.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. Company insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

