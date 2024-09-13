Evercore ISI Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $43.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

UDR stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

