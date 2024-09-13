Ethereum Classic Price Tops $18.47 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.47 or 0.00031820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $75.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,055.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00569737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00294199 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00082432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,717,080 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

