Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.57.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.