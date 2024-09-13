EOS Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $42.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

