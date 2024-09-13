Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Up 153.1% in August

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the August 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

EVTV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 93,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

