Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.