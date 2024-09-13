ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.10

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 34892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

