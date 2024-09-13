Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ET

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.