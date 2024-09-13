Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Enel Stock Performance
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enel Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
