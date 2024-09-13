Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Endesa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELEZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 5,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

