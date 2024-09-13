Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $930.37 and last traded at $932.87. Approximately 491,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,032,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
