Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $930.37 and last traded at $932.87. Approximately 491,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,032,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $877.76 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

