Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the August 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
