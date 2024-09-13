Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the August 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.