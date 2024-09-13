Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $900,875.38 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,668,313 coins and its circulating supply is 22,264,465 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

