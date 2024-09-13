Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $187,286.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

