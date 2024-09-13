Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th.

Echelon Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia. It also develops, produces, and sells natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate. The company was formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited and Echelon Resources Limited in July 2024.

