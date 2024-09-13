Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Duratec Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Duratec Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duratec
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Duratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.