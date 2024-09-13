Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

