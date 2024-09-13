Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 7.4% Higher

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. 164,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 426,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,921 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.