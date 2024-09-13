Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$138.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$89.76 and a 52-week high of C$137.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Insiders have sold a total of 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

