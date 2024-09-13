Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Shares Down 5.9%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Dno Asa Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

