Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.72

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 310804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

