Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.78

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 505094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

