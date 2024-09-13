Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of REMYF stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

