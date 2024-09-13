Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 185

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £273.41 million, a PE ratio of -3,112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.82. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

