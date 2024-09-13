Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 185

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
