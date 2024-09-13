Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $199.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.21.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,215 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

