Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $90.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

