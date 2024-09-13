Desjardins Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$8.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$638.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.54. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.18.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.