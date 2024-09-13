Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Shares Up 0.9%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.10 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.01). 2,331,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,454,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.10 ($1.99).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,323.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

