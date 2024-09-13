DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $254,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

