Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares to Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Friday, July 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:DECK opened at $920.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.20. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,057.00.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 3,912 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $154,827,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

