Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 5,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

