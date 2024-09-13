Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 5,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.