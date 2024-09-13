Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 368,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

