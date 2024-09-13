Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,440 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $236.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $236.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

