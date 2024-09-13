Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

