Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.85

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 18294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

