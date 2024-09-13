D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

