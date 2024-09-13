CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $272.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.