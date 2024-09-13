CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.66

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.