CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

