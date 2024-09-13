CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.