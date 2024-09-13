crvUSD (CRVUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.27 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $69.27 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00261522 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 69,393,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,139 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 69,295,124.23483115. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99803679 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,777,875.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

