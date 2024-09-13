Critical Analysis: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 5 0 0 1.83 EverQuote 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $29.58, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -50.21% -17.96% -5.97% EverQuote -8.55% -13.24% -8.99%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cardlytics and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and EverQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $305.42 million 0.58 -$134.70 million ($4.42) -0.81 EverQuote $318.92 million 2.42 -$51.29 million ($1.41) -15.73

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

