Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Down 3.1%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 32,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 57,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 3.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Realities stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Creative Realities as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

