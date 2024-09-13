Cosmos Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00007164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $81.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

