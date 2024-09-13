Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

